Dr. Thomas Doty, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Doty, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Locations
Endocrinology Consultants-E TN1450 Dowell Springs Blvd Ste 300, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 637-8812
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Doty has been a blessing for us in treating my sons brain tumor . He is compassionate yet completely upfront . His office staff has been easy to get a hold of and call back right away . Would highly recommend for all endocrine needs . They draw your labs and have ready to discuss at appointment .
About Dr. Thomas Doty, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1730184540
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doty has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doty has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Doty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doty.
