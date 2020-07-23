See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Thomas Doty, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Doty, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Dr. Doty works at Endocrinology Consultants-E TN in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Endocrinology Consultants-E TN
    1450 Dowell Springs Blvd Ste 300, Knoxville, TN 37909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 637-8812

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Tennessee Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Osteopenia
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Thomas Doty, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730184540
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
    Residency
    • Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University of Tennessee College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Doty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Doty has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Doty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Doty works at Endocrinology Consultants-E TN in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Doty’s profile.

    Dr. Doty has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Doty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

