Overview

Dr. Thomas D'Orazio, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mc Murray, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian and Washington Hospital.



Dr. D'Orazio works at Crossroads Eye Care Associates in Mc Murray, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.