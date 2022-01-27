Dr. Thomas D'Orazio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Orazio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas D'Orazio, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas D'Orazio, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mc Murray, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian and Washington Hospital.
Locations
Crossroads Eye Care Associates4160 Washington Rd Ste 202 Bldg 2, Mc Murray, PA 15317 Directions (724) 941-1466
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Presbyterian
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr D’Orazio is the most professional, extremely patient and knowledgeable doctor I have ever experienced. He is so precise in explaining whatever needs discussed. He is beyond a “5” in rating.
About Dr. Thomas D'Orazio, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Ophthalmology
