Dr. Dooley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Dooley, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Dooley, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Reading, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.
Dr. Dooley works at
Locations
-
1
Lamanna Dooley Plastic Surgery Associates Inc40 N Kenhorst Blvd, Reading, PA 19607 Directions (610) 796-1000
-
2
I Bub E Wittels & D Karabelnik Ptrs2610 Keiser Blvd, Wyomissing, PA 19610 Directions (484) 628-9127
Hospital Affiliations
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dooley?
Dr. Dooley took excellent care of me, and I had great results. After an emergency bowel resection, healing issues, and then an incisional hernia from that surgery- he did an amazing job making look like i never had any surgery! Thank you, Dr. Dooley!
About Dr. Thomas Dooley, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1760464754
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dooley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dooley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dooley works at
Dr. Dooley has seen patients for Wound Repair and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dooley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dooley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dooley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dooley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dooley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.