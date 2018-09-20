Dr. Thomas Donner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Donner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Donner, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Thibodaux, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Thibodaux Regional Wellness Center726 N Acadia Rd Ste 2100, Thibodaux, LA 70301 Directions (985) 447-2645
Hospital Affiliations
- Thibodaux Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Donner highly recommended.
About Dr. Thomas Donner, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1922068782
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Neurosurgery
