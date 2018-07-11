Dr. Thomas Donner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Donner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Donner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 601 N Caroline St Ste 2008, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-2817
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Donner?
I went to Dr Donner with my type two and had a nice talk on how and what I did to get rid of it and I was at 12.5 A1C and blood glucose was at 366. It is now A1C 5.4 and blood glucose is 78. Dr Donner was very impressed with what i had done. Very very nice Doctor to talk with and he explains everything well. Thanks again.
About Dr. Thomas Donner, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1659329977
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Donner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.