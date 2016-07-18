See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Grafton, WI
Dr. Thomas Doers, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3 (24)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Doers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grafton, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center - Grafton and Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.

Dr. Doers works at Aurora Advanced Healthcare Inc. in Grafton, WI with other offices in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Aurora Advanced Healthcare Inc.
    975 Port Washington Rd Ste 110, Grafton, WI 53024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 387-8200
    Clinic of Urology Sc
    2801 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy Ste 370, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 649-7900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aurora Medical Center - Grafton
  • Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Neck Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Gout
Herniated Disc
Herniated Disc Surgery
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Pain
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Laminoforaminotomy
Limb Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Myelopathy
Neuroplasty
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sacrum Disorders
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Bone Cancer
Broken Neck
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Joint Drainage
Lupus
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Osteosarcoma
Pathological Spine Fracture
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Spinal Nerve Block
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spondylitis
Steroid Injection
Thoracic Spine Fracture
    Aetna
    Anthem
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jul 18, 2016
    Dr. Doers explained in detail the procedure and made me comfortable with my decision to proceed on July 14 th 2016. The entire staff at Aurora Hospital in Grafton were very helpful throughout the procedure. Within a few hours following my surgery the debilitating pain I endured for seven months was gone. I am very pleased with my outcome and recommend Dr.Doers highly. Walter Quade Fredonia, WI
    Walter Quade in Fredonia, WI — Jul 18, 2016
    About Dr. Thomas Doers, MD

    Specialties
    Orthopedic Surgery
    32 years of experience
    English
    1700868957
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
