Dr. Thomas Divinagracia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Divinagracia, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Plainville, CT. They completed their fellowship with University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group201 N Mountain Rd Ste 2, Plainville, CT 06062 Directions (833) 296-9960
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group330 Western Blvd Fl 2, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 246-2071
-
3
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 409, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 522-4158
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleased with Dr. Divinagracia’s explanations of the issue and my options for treatments. He was very thorough on his diagnosis of my condition and was very comforting in understanding my apprehensions. Very courteous and pleasant professional manner. Would highly recommend him to any acquaintances with vascular issues!
About Dr. Thomas Divinagracia, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1083859649
Education & Certifications
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Boston University Medical Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Divinagracia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Divinagracia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Divinagracia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Divinagracia has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Divinagracia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Divinagracia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Divinagracia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Divinagracia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Divinagracia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.