Dr. Thomas Dingle, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Dingle, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Eye Physicians LLC262 Neil Ave Ste 420, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 224-4297
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr. Tom Dingle to anyone for excellent care and professionalism. He performed cataract surgery for me and thanks to him I was able to renew my driver"s license and keep my independence. His staff is great too.
About Dr. Thomas Dingle, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dingle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dingle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dingle has seen patients for Visual Field Defects and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dingle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Dingle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dingle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dingle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dingle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.