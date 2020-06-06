Dr. Thomas Diliberti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diliberti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Diliberti, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Diliberti, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest
Dr. Diliberti works at
Locations
Thomas C. Diliberti, MD9301 N Central Expy Ste 340, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 266-2828
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie
- Medical City Dallas
- North Central Surgical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He has treated me for years for arthritis and also did carpal tunnel surgery in both hands. Recently saw him for a severely cut finger. He and Jodi treat me great. Wouldn’t go anywhere else.
About Dr. Thomas Diliberti, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1205908589
Education & Certifications
- U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Stanford University
Dr. Diliberti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diliberti accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diliberti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diliberti works at
Dr. Diliberti has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diliberti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Diliberti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diliberti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diliberti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diliberti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.