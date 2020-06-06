Overview

Dr. Thomas Diliberti, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest



Dr. Diliberti works at Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.