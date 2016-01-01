Overview

Dr. Thomas Difilippo, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond and Franciscan Health Munster.



Dr. Difilippo works at Franciscan Hammond Clinic in Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness and Wellness Examination along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.