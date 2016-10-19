Dr. Thomas Dickinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dickinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Dickinson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Dickinson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Provo, UT. They completed their fellowship with Parkland Memorial Hospital
Dr. Dickinson works at
Locations
Provo - Gastroenterology1055 N 500 W Bldg B Ste 100, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (801) 374-1268
Hospital Affiliations
- American Fork Hospital
- Sevier Valley Hospital
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dickenson performed my first colonoscopy. He explained everything he was doing very well, and treated me with kindness and respect. I had a great experience with Dr. Dickenson, and have referred a couple of family members to him for the same procedure.
About Dr. Thomas Dickinson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1376591354
Education & Certifications
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern
- Dallas County Hospital Dist-Parkland MH
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dickinson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dickinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dickinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dickinson works at
Dr. Dickinson has seen patients for Dysphagia, Diarrhea and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dickinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickinson.
