Dr. Thomas Diamant, MD

Pulmonary Disease
2.5 (14)
Call for new patient details
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Diamant, MD is a Pulmonologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Diamant works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Acute Bronchitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Newport Pulmonary Associates
    320 Superior Ave Ste 200, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 642-6200
    Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian
    1 Hoag Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 764-4624
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Acute Bronchitis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 30, 2020
    Dr Diamant was friendly and gave me direct medical advice that I was seeking.
    — Jul 30, 2020
    About Dr. Thomas Diamant, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Czech
    NPI Number
    • 1952310872
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Diamant has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Diamant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Diamant works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Diamant’s profile.

    Dr. Diamant has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Acute Bronchitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diamant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Diamant. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diamant.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diamant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diamant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

