Dr. Thomas Di Julio, MD

Neurology
3 (14)
Call for new patient details
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Di Julio, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Di Julio works at THOMAS DI JULIO INC in Long Beach, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas P. Di Julio M.d. Inc.
    1703 Termino Ave Ste 208, Long Beach, CA 90804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 498-1182

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 02, 2018
    Dr. Di Julio is one in a million! He is extremely knowledgeable, very kind, and a doctor in whom you can put your complete trust. I have gone to him for many years and I would recommend him highly to any of my family members or any of my friends.
    Carol B. in Los Alamitos, Ca — Jun 02, 2018
    About Dr. Thomas Di Julio, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396712188
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Di Julio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Di Julio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Di Julio works at THOMAS DI JULIO INC in Long Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Di Julio’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Di Julio. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Di Julio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Di Julio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Di Julio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

