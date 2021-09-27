Dr. Thomas Dewire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dewire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Dewire, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Dewire, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Glen Allen, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.
Locations
Advanced Art of Cosmetic Srgry3974 SPRINGFIELD RD, Glen Allen, VA 23060 Directions (804) 290-0200Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How can I reach the doctor ? Fr. Thomas DEwire performed my surgery in 2008 he did a wonderful job and repaired my symastia but I need a copy of my medical records. Please have someone contact me 305/389-7252 Jennifer Cabrera
About Dr. Thomas Dewire, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med College Va
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Albright College
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Dewire has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dewire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Dewire. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dewire.
