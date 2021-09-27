See All Plastic Surgeons in Glen Allen, VA
Dr. Thomas Dewire, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Thomas Dewire, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Thomas Dewire, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Glen Allen, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Dewire works at Achilles Foot and Ankle Center in Glen Allen, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Art of Cosmetic Srgry
    3974 SPRINGFIELD RD, Glen Allen, VA 23060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 290-0200
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Body Disproportion
Breast Diseases
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Body Disproportion
Breast Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Body Disproportion Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Dewire?

Sep 27, 2021
How can I reach the doctor ? Fr. Thomas DEwire performed my surgery in 2008 he did a wonderful job and repaired my symastia but I need a copy of my medical records. Please have someone contact me 305/389-7252 Jennifer Cabrera
Jennifer — Sep 27, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Thomas Dewire, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thomas Dewire, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dewire to family and friends

Dr. Dewire's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Dewire

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thomas Dewire, MD.

About Dr. Thomas Dewire, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 44 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1528135886
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Med College Va
Fellowship
Internship
  • Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Albright College
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Thomas Dewire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dewire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dewire has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dewire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dewire works at Achilles Foot and Ankle Center in Glen Allen, VA. View the full address on Dr. Dewire’s profile.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Dewire. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dewire.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dewire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dewire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Thomas Dewire, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.