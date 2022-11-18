Dr. Thomas Dewar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dewar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Dewar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Dewar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth and WHS East Campus.
Dr. Dewar works at
Locations
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants6317 Harris Pkwy Ste 300, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 361-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
- WHS East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dewar is a fantastic doctor. Very knowledgeable, caring, listens to all concerns, and you never feel rushed. I've been seeing Dr. Dewar for more than 15 years and he's been with me through numerous health issues. Even when those issues are unrelated to his field, he has always worked with my other doctors, finding the best treatment for me. I've referred several family members to him. I highly recommend Dr. Dewar!
About Dr. Thomas Dewar, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UC San Francisco Hosp
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dewar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dewar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dewar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dewar works at
119 patients have reviewed Dr. Dewar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dewar.
