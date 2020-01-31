Dr. Thomas Devlin, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Devlin, DDS
Overview
Dr. Thomas Devlin, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in North Port, FL.
Locations
Sumter Dental Care1339 N Sumter Blvd, North Port, FL 34286 Directions (941) 280-3937Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Sumter Dental is a very up-to-date, clean, timely and professional office. I had a wonderful Hygienist, Rachael, that was very kind and made getting my teeth cleaned so pleasant. I feel Dr. Devlin took his time and really evaluated my mouth and gave me his recommendation on how to keep my teeth, gums and mouth healthy. So much can be seen about your over all health by your Dentist. Everyone should make sure they visit for an exam, x-rays, cancer screening and a good teeth cleaning. Sumter Dental is a great place to start and/or keep your healthy mouth plan working.
About Dr. Thomas Devlin, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Devlin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devlin accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Devlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devlin.
