Dr. Thomas Desperito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desperito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Desperito, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Desperito, MD is an Urology Specialist in Middletown, DE. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Union Hospital Of Cecil County.
Dr. Desperito works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Case Family Practice & Sports Medicine272 Carter Dr Ste 200, Middletown, DE 19709 Directions (302) 652-8990
-
2
Brandywine Urology Consultants2000 Foulk Rd Ste F, Wilmington, DE 19810 Directions (302) 652-8990
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Union Hospital Of Cecil County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Desperito?
Very professional hit all the main points answer on the main questions took his time just not to do the right thing excellent doctor
About Dr. Thomas Desperito, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1265536353
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pa Health System
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desperito has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desperito accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desperito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desperito works at
Dr. Desperito has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desperito on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Desperito. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desperito.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desperito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desperito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.