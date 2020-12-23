Dr. Thomas Dennis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dennis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Dennis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Dennis, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Locations
Annapolis Hand Center LLC127 Lubrano Dr Ste 202, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 544-4263
Annapolis Hand Center4201 Northview Dr Ste 101, Bowie, MD 20716 Directions (410) 544-4263
Hospital Affiliations
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely. Easy to talk with, very caring, and follow up call 12 hours after surgery relieved any concerns I had. Came highly recommended to me and I would 100% recommend him and his staff as well as the surgical staff. Wonderful experience. Thank you Dr Dennis
About Dr. Thomas Dennis, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Joseph H Boyes/ Usc Med School
- UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Med School
- UMDNJ / Rutgers
- Rutgers Medical School
