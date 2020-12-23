Overview

Dr. Thomas Dennis, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.



Dr. Dennis works at Annapolis Hand Center in Annapolis, MD with other offices in Bowie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.