See All Podiatrists in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Thomas Delauro, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Thomas Delauro, DPM

Podiatry
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Thomas Delauro, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Metropolitan Hospital Center and Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Delauro works at Thomas M. Delauro Dpm PC in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Kelvin Barry, DPM
Dr. Kelvin Barry, DPM
10 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Salvatore Gaudino, DPM
Dr. Salvatore Gaudino, DPM
10 (45)
View Profile
Dr. Jose Loor, DPM
Dr. Jose Loor, DPM
10 (450)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas M. Delauro Dpm PC
    438 Arden Ave, Staten Island, NY 10312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 984-5900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Metropolitan Hospital Center
  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Delauro?

    Jul 25, 2016
    Dr. Thomas DeLauro is experienced and caring. He not only takes care of patients, but teaches at the Podiatric College. I would recommend him to anyone and everyone.
    Margaret O'Reilly-Korte in New York, NY — Jul 25, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Delauro, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thomas Delauro, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Delauro to family and friends

    Dr. Delauro's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Delauro

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thomas Delauro, DPM.

    About Dr. Thomas Delauro, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154322030
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Delauro, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delauro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Delauro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Delauro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Delauro works at Thomas M. Delauro Dpm PC in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Delauro’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Delauro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delauro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delauro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delauro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Thomas Delauro, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.