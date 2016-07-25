Dr. Thomas Delauro, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delauro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Delauro, DPM
Overview
Dr. Thomas Delauro, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Metropolitan Hospital Center and Staten Island University Hospital.
Locations
Thomas M. Delauro Dpm PC438 Arden Ave, Staten Island, NY 10312 Directions (718) 984-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thomas DeLauro is experienced and caring. He not only takes care of patients, but teaches at the Podiatric College. I would recommend him to anyone and everyone.
About Dr. Thomas Delauro, DPM
- Podiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1154322030
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delauro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delauro accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delauro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Delauro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delauro.
