Dr. Thomas Dekoj, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Dekoj, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Mount Sinai Hospital1500 S Fairfield Ave, Chicago, IL 60608 Directions (773) 542-2000
Physician pavilion2701 W 68th St, Chicago, IL 60629 Directions (773) 884-7920Monday9:00am - 9:00pmTuesday9:00am - 9:00pmWednesday9:00am - 9:00pmThursday9:00am - 9:00pmFriday9:00am - 9:00pmSaturday11:00am - 6:00pmSunday11:00am - 6:00pm
Department of Internal Medicine1500 S California Ave, Chicago, IL 60608 Directions (773) 257-5914
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Colorectal Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- Northshore/Lij Health System
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Dekoj has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dekoj accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dekoj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dekoj speaks German and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dekoj. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dekoj.
