Overview

Dr. Thomas Deberardino, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center and North Central Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Deberardino works at UTHSCSA, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Dislocation, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.