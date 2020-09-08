See All Cardiologists in Cypress, TX
Dr. Thomas De Bauche, MD

Cardiology
4 (26)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas De Bauche, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood.

Dr. De Bauche works at Advanced Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Cypress, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aosm Spine Services Pllc
    9645 Barker Cypress Rd Ste 110, Cypress, TX 77433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 392-3401
  2. 2
    Cypress Cardiology PA
    21212 Northwest Fwy Ste 405, Cypress, TX 77429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 890-8588

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 08, 2020
    Dr DeBauche is wonderful I had been seeing him for 6 years He is very through and takes the time to really listen to you I highly recommend him
    Wanda M Pegg — Sep 08, 2020
    About Dr. Thomas De Bauche, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1437248044
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor Meth Hospital
    Residency
    • Stanford Santa Clara Vly Me
    Internship
    • Lac Usc Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Ohio State U
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas De Bauche, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Bauche is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. De Bauche has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. De Bauche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. De Bauche works at Advanced Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Cypress, TX. View the full address on Dr. De Bauche’s profile.

    Dr. De Bauche has seen patients for Chest Pain, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Bauche on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. De Bauche. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Bauche.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Bauche, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Bauche appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

