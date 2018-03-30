Overview

Dr. Thomas Davis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe and Mclaren Flint.



Dr. Davis works at Eastlake Cardiovascular PC in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting, Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.