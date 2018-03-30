Dr. Thomas Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Davis, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Davis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe and Mclaren Flint.
Dr. Davis works at
Locations
-
1
Eastlake Cardiovascular PC24211 Little Mack Ave, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080 Directions (586) 498-0440
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Mclaren Flint
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davis?
Not enough room to provide the review that I want to leave. Dr Davis came highly recommended by my dermatologist as he's saved several of his patients from amputation. I had seen 3 vascular surgeons for a 7 inch blockage in my femoral artery. All 3 were adamant that if I didn't have bypass surgery in my leg I would be facing amputation. Dr Davis was able to clear the blockage without having to use a stent. I have a pulse in my foot and excellent circulation in that leg again. Dr Davis ????
About Dr. Thomas Davis, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1184673303
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- St Georges U
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting, Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.