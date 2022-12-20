Dr. Thomas Davis Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Davis Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Davis Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tuscaloosa, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Dch Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Davis Eye Clinic700 Helen Keller Blvd, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404 Directions (205) 556-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Dch Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough in explanation before and after cataract surgery. "I can see clearly now!"
About Dr. Thomas Davis Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Davis Jr has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Senile Cataracts and Cataract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
