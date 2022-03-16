See All Plastic Surgeons in Garden City, NY
Dr. Thomas Davenport, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Davenport, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Davenport works at Long Island Plastic Surgical Group, PC in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Long Island Plastic Surgical Group, PC
    999 Franklin Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 210-5729
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Bedsores
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer

Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Gynecomastia
Spider Veins
Breast Ptosis
Burn Injuries
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna
Hidradenitis
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Second-Degree Burns
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Wound Care and Management
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 16, 2022
    I had multiple surgeries with Dr. Davenport. He always kept me informed about the procedures, the reasons for them and what to expect afterwards. Office staff are pleasant and efficient and other medical staff are professional, pleasant and knowledgeable. Calls are returned, appointments are easy to make, the office is clean and parking ample.
    Donna Limiti — Mar 16, 2022
    About Dr. Thomas Davenport, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1174583405
    Education & Certifications

    • Shriner Burn Hospital
    • General Surgery At Massachusetts General Hospital
    • Yale University
    • IONA COLLEGE
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Davenport, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davenport is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davenport has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davenport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davenport works at Long Island Plastic Surgical Group, PC in Garden City, NY. View the full address on Dr. Davenport’s profile.

    Dr. Davenport has seen patients for Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davenport on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Davenport. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davenport.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davenport, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davenport appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

