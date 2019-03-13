See All Pediatricians in Rockford, IL
Dr. Thomas Danko, MD

Pediatrics
Overview

Dr. Thomas Danko, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rockford, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT ROCKFORD / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Danko works at SWEDISH AMERICAN HOSPITAL in Rockford, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Rosecrance Swedish American Collaboration
    1401 E State St, Rockford, IL 61104 (779) 696-4400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Migraine Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Mar 13, 2019
    Exceptional care and well being for my son.
    About Dr. Thomas Danko, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1003899196
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT ROCKFORD / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Danko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Danko has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Danko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Danko works at SWEDISH AMERICAN HOSPITAL in Rockford, IL.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Danko. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Danko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Danko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

