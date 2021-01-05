Overview

Dr. Thomas Damato, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Sentara Rmh Medical Center.



Dr. Damato works at Cardiovascular Surgery Associates in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Rockingham, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.