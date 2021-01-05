Dr. Thomas Damato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Damato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Damato, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Damato, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Sentara Rmh Medical Center.
Locations
Cardiovascular Surgery of Southern Nevada5320 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 282, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (702) 737-3808
Thomas A. d'Amato, MD, PhD, FACS, Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery2006 Health Campus Dr, Rockingham, VA 22801 Directions (540) 689-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Sentara Rmh Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Damato saved my life in 2019. He replaced a tricuspid valve in my heart which gave me life again. Came to see me after surgery. Very caring. Not only liked by family members, but my friends as well. Nevada, Las Vegas is very lucky to have this great surgeon. Thank you. N Toscano
About Dr. Thomas Damato, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Ea Va Grad Sch Med
- Eastern Virginia Medical School, Norfolk
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- The Pennsylvania State University
- Cardiovascular Surgery, Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Dr. Damato has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Damato accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Damato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Damato. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Damato.
