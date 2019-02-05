Dr. Thomas Dalton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dalton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Dalton, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Dalton, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Pender Medical Center, Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Locations
American Anesthesiology - Wilmington2520 Independence Blvd Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (910) 505-4640
Insurance Accepted
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Dalton, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1033114590
Education & Certifications
- Va Mason Clin
- U Fla - Gainesville Shands Hosp
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Pender Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
