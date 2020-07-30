Dr. Thomas Dalsaso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dalsaso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Dalsaso, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Dalsaso, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and Uchealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital.
Locations
Facial Plastic Surgery Center of Colorado Springs, P.C.6 Elm Ave Ste 150, Colorado Springs, CO 80906 Directions (719) 632-5020
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- Uchealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dalsaso?
After extensive removal of malignant melanoma from a shockingly large area of my left cheek Dr Dalsaso stepped in and performed a miracle! After care was and still is top notch! His caring and calm manner instills confidence. I’ve been in the best hands ever. He truly is an artist in facial reconstruction!
About Dr. Thomas Dalsaso, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1548245525
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University Hospital
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dalsaso has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dalsaso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dalsaso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Dalsaso. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalsaso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dalsaso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dalsaso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.