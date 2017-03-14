Dr. Thomas Dahlberg, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dahlberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Dahlberg, DO
Dr. Thomas Dahlberg, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton and OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center.
Rockford Pain Center, Ltd2902 McFarland Rd Ste 202, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 316-7300
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very knowledgeable. Compassionate and caring. Technical skills are excellent. Helped me tremendously. Lucky to have his skill in Rockford. Staff are all lovely too.
- Pain Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1801856380
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Med
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Dahlberg has seen patients for Back Pain, Fibromyalgia and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dahlberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Dahlberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dahlberg.
