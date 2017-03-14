Overview

Dr. Thomas Dahlberg, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton and OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center.



Dr. Dahlberg works at Rockford Pain Center Ltd in Rockford, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Fibromyalgia and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.