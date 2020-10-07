Dr. Thomas Cypher, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cypher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Cypher, DPM
Overview
Dr. Thomas Cypher, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.
Locations
-
1
Salisbury Foot and Ankle Cente106 Milford St Ste 403, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (410) 749-6363
Hospital Affiliations
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cypher treated me in a respectful and professional manner. He diagnosed my medical problem quickly and thoroughly. His staff is courteous and helpful. I would definitely recommend Dr. Cypher.
About Dr. Thomas Cypher, DPM
- Podiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1326227869
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cypher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cypher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cypher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cypher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cypher.
