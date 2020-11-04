Dr. Thomas Cusumano, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cusumano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Cusumano, DPM
Overview
Dr. Thomas Cusumano, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Cusumano works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
In Step Foot and Ankle Specialists26-06 Broadway, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 794-8200
-
2
In Step Foot And Ankle, LLC59 Kinderkamack Rd Ste A, Westwood, NJ 07675 Directions (201) 666-4166
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cusumano?
He is very gentle and caring. Appointment on time Preform appropriate test to determine my problem. Issued a boot made to strengthen ligiments. Explain how to use the boot. He had orthotics made to insert in shoes to correct my problem. It’s been 2-3 years no pain. I run 25-35 miles a week thanks great job.
About Dr. Thomas Cusumano, DPM
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1710955844
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cusumano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cusumano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cusumano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cusumano works at
Dr. Cusumano has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cusumano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cusumano speaks Greek.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cusumano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cusumano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cusumano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cusumano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.