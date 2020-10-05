Overview

Dr. Thomas Curry, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center.



Dr. Curry works at Gannon Medical Services LLC in New Iberia, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.