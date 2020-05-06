Overview

Dr. Thomas Curran, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Curran works at UR Medicine in Rochester, NY with other offices in Penfield, NY and Newark, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.