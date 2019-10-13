Overview

Dr. Thomas Curfman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Parkview Whitley Hospital.



Dr. Curfman works at Parkview Physicians Grp Fam Med in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Warsaw, IN and Columbia City, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Migraine and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.