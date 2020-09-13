Dr. Thomas Cumbo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cumbo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Cumbo, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Cumbo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, ENHS- Newfane Site and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 705 Maple Rd Ste 300, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 631-8400
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- ENHS- Newfane Site
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Cumbo?
Dr. Cumbo was my physician for 36 years. He was always friendly, concerned, reassuring and very thorough. My only complaint is that he is no longer practicing. Any other doctor that follows him will be inferior.
About Dr. Thomas Cumbo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1396737532
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cumbo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cumbo accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cumbo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cumbo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cumbo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cumbo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cumbo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.