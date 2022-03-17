Overview

Dr. Thomas Croley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Oklahoma and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.



Dr. Croley works at Central Florida Eye Institute in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.