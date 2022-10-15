Overview

Dr. Thomas Craven, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Oklahoma Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Craven works at Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.