Dr. Thomas Craven, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Craven, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Oklahoma Surgical Hospital.
Locations
Advanced Orthopedics of Oklahoma2488 E 81st St Ste 290, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 494-2665Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Oklahoma Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Craven was my 2nd opinion for a synovial cyst. Right away I knew I was in the the right place. He gave me several options without surgery and options with surgery. I choose the spinal fusion. Surgery was a complete success. No sciatic nerve pain immediately after surgery. It has been 4 weeks after my surgery and I’m feeling great. I would strongly recommend Dr. Craven to anyone with spine problems. He has a great bedside manner and easy to talk to. He is even kinda funny. And I love the Oklahoma Surgical Hospital that he uses.
About Dr. Thomas Craven, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- U Kans Med Ctr
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Bethel College, Newton, Kansas
Dr. Craven has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Craven accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Craven has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Craven has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Craven on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Craven. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Craven.
