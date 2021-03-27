Dr. Thomas Crain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Crain, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Crain, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from YESHIVA UNIVERSITY / ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital, South County Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Locations
Miriam Cardiology Inc.208 Collyer St Ste 100, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 793-7191
Miriam Hospital164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 793-4630
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- South County Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly and attentive. Listens and explains very well. Appears to be on top of his game.
About Dr. Thomas Crain, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1003871856
Education & Certifications
- YESHIVA UNIVERSITY / ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crain has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Crain speaks Portuguese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Crain. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crain.
