Overview

Dr. Thomas Crain, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from YESHIVA UNIVERSITY / ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital, South County Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Crain works at Cardiovascular Institute in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.