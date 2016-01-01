Dr. Cozzi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Cozzi, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Cozzi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Locations
Northwest Community Hospital800 W Central Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 618-5200
Dr. Alex Sanchez2010 S Arlington Heights Rd Ste 141, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 845-8061
Associated Family Physicians Sc1635 N Arlington Heights Rd Ste 203, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Directions (847) 394-9900
- 4 1430 N Arlington Heights Rd Ste 112, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Directions (847) 394-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Cozzi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1013924489
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
