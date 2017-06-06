See All General Surgeons in Joplin, MO
Dr. Thomas Coy, DO

General Surgery
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Thomas Coy, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Joplin, MO. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Freeman Hospital West.

Dr. Coy works at Freeman Health System in Joplin, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Wound Repair, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Freeman General Vascular Surgical Group
    3302 McIntosh Cir Ste 1, Joplin, MO 64804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 347-7272
    Thomas Coy DO
    3401 McIntosh Cir Ste 202, Joplin, MO 64804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Freeman Hospital West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hernia Repair
Wound Repair
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Hernia Repair
Wound Repair
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic

Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Air and Gas Embolism Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 06, 2017
    Dr. T. Brad Coy has performed two delicate surgeries on me. I am most grateful to this intelligent, compassionate, sweet and handsome gentleman. I would use no other surgeon but Dr. Coy and highly recommend him to my loved ones. I am happy to have the opportunity to put in some good words for this good healer. Thank you, Dr. Coy.
    Mia Fay in Joplin, MO — Jun 06, 2017
    Dr. Thomas Coy, DO
    About Dr. Thomas Coy, DO

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1992732986
    Education & Certifications

    • Merida South Point
    • Conemaugh Valley Memorial Hospital
    • At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Coy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coy has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Wound Repair, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Coy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

