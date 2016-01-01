Overview

Dr. Thomas Cox, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Goodyear, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Abrazo West Campus, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Cox works at Champaign Dental Group in Goodyear, AZ with other offices in Fort Walton Beach, FL, Phoenix, AZ and Fort Worth, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.