Dr. Thomas Coury, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Coury, MD is an Urology Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Deckerville Community Hospital, Lake Huron Medical Center and Mclaren Port Huron.
McLaren Port Huron - Urology Associates1037 Water St Ste 1, Port Huron, MI 48060 Directions (810) 984-4194
Hospital Affiliations
- Deckerville Community Hospital
- Lake Huron Medical Center
- Mclaren Port Huron
Dr Coury MD and his staff were very polite and spoke to me in a way that calmed my nerves. Dr Coury spent all the time with me that I needed to answer a my questions and he even educated me in detail to help me better understand my medical issue . As a RN of 25 + years myself I KNOW when a doctor has good bedside manner and if they truly “CARE” for the patient & this Dr truly showed that to me during my visit to his office . I could understand everything he said he spoke to me not over my head . I would recommend this doctor to anyone who needs a great urologist . A++++++
- Urology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1770506370
- IU Health University
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
Dr. Coury has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coury on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
