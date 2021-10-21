Dr. Cosgriff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Cosgriff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Cosgriff, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 4204 Houma Blvd Fl 2, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 883-2968
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cosgriff?
Wonderful dr. He diagnosed my son with leukemia at 16 years old. Always get us informed, never took chances, always was was told what to expect even if it’s not what we wanted to hear. Never brushed us off or hurried through our visits in office nor when he’d make his rounds to him while he was in hospital. No question that this Dr. and God is the reason why my son is still with us today. He’s absolutely the best.
About Dr. Thomas Cosgriff, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1750346938
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cosgriff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cosgriff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cosgriff has seen patients for Anemia, Secondary Malignancies and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cosgriff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cosgriff. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cosgriff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cosgriff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cosgriff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.