Dr. Thomas Coppola, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coppola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Coppola, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Coppola, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Dr. Coppola works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Norton Gastroenterology Consultants3999 Dutchmans Ln Ste 7B, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 893-1277
-
2
Norton Brownsboro Hospital4960 Norton Healthcare Blvd, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 446-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coppola?
Dr Coppola was spot on with my diagnosis. Explained everything to me and helped my condition. Staff was great
About Dr. Thomas Coppola, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1215297437
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coppola has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coppola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coppola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coppola works at
Dr. Coppola has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coppola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Coppola. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coppola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coppola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coppola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.