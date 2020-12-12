Dr. Thomas Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Cook, MD
Dr. Thomas Cook, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Oac Clinics Hi LLC1401 S Beretania St Ste 450, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 457-1082Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I dont like going to doctors. Especially when it comes to opening up. Trust issues perhaps? I found after 3 sessions with Dr. Cook, I can be straightforward with him without judgment. He has ALWAYS pulled through for me. His staff, they are really understanding people. I was in the waiting room one time and was not feeling well. I started medication in the waiting room with a attitude. After talking with Doc, I felt the need to give a sincere apology. We are all good now.
About Dr. Thomas Cook, MD
- Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Hawaii At Manoa / John A. Burns School of Medicine
- Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med
- Northwestern
- Psychiatry
Dr. Cook has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.