Overview

Dr. Thomas Conlee, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and Lewisgale Medical Center.



Dr. Conlee works at Jefferson Surgical Clinic Inc in Roanoke, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Artery Bypass and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.