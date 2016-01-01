See All Psychiatrists in Buffalo, NY
Overview

Dr. Thomas Conboy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Buffalo, NY. 

Dr. Conboy works at VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER in Buffalo, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Va of Wny
    3495 Bailey Ave, Buffalo, NY 14215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 834-9200
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation

Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Thomas Conboy, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1821113655
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Thomas Conboy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conboy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Conboy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Conboy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Conboy works at VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER in Buffalo, NY. View the full address on Dr. Conboy’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Conboy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conboy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conboy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conboy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

