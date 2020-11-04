See All Pediatric Hematology & Oncology in Fort Washington, PA
Pediatric Ophthalmology
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Dr. Thomas Coats, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Washington, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.

Dr. Coats works at Ophthalmology Associates of Fort Washington in Fort Washington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Farsightedness and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ophthalmology Associates of Fort Washington
    1244 Fort Washington Ave Ste E, Fort Washington, PA 19034

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
  • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Astigmatism
Farsightedness
Presbyopia
Astigmatism
Farsightedness
Presbyopia

  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ratings & Reviews
3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 23 ratings
Patient Ratings (23)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(7)
Nov 04, 2020
My initial visit was greatly improved upon and I am very happy with my care.
Marcella — Nov 04, 2020
About Dr. Thomas Coats, MD

  • Pediatric Ophthalmology
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1558369942
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Wills Eye Hosp
Internship
  • Abington Meml
Medical Education
  • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Thomas Coats, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coats is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Coats has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Coats has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Coats works at Ophthalmology Associates of Fort Washington in Fort Washington, PA. View the full address on Dr. Coats’s profile.

Dr. Coats has seen patients for Astigmatism, Farsightedness and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coats on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

23 patients have reviewed Dr. Coats. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coats.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coats, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coats appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

