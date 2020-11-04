Overview

Dr. Thomas Coats, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Washington, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Coats works at Ophthalmology Associates of Fort Washington in Fort Washington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Farsightedness and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

