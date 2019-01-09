Dr. Thomas Clemente, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clemente is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Clemente, DPM
Dr. Thomas Clemente, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Van Nuys, CA.
Loris Yadegarian Dpm14600 Sherman Way Ste 210, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (661) 290-2857
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Clemente is kind, patient and thorough. He has given me back my mobility by fixing a broken foot! Throughout the process he has kept me comfortable and taken the time to educate me. I greatly appreciate his attention to detail, excellent memory and friendly approach. Cici the receptionist is also very sweet. Totally recommend their office.
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
Dr. Clemente has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clemente accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clemente has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clemente has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Hammer Toe and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clemente on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Clemente speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Clemente. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clemente.
